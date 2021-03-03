Most voted US President: 673 people on livestream, 2000 dislikes deleted, video hidden in shame. Again

Facts speak a million times louder than the NPC noise around. And they say that, after the Unholy Trinity: Gates – Fauci -Schwab, this Biden clown is the most unpopular thing on TV and Internet.

And it’s so easy to prove it.

The video version of the cover pic is funnier 😉



I can’t stomach either, but Biden’s presidential foe gets a thousand times more thumbs up if he bats an eyelash alone in an elevator.

US is under a hostile takeover by illegitimate external powers, but most of it is too dumb to get it and all of them are too numb to protect themselves, forget about the country.

The concept that this hairy sniffy babbly joke is a legitimate POTUS is utterly hilarious, not based on this evidence alone. But he is still on that chair because he is a legit mirror of US now: an old senile impotent Zionist slave being retired and replaced with a more vigorous an masculine China.

If things aren’t even spoken as they are, how can they be bettered?



Gateway Pundit article here

He is the president in name only. So who is making the actual decisions? pic.twitter.com/jkcjkWZL7b — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 27, 2021

