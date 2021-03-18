I heard you: Enter Silview’s Truth Memes Shop !

by Silviu “Silview” Costinescu

Memes have been invented by Carl Sagan, with a good plan. Perhaps the achievements have now exceeded his expectations, not sure what percent of the population realizes the life-changing potential of a good meme that goes viral. But enough of you do, you saw my previous work, I heard you, I heard the traditional comedy dying under libt@rd daggers and I decided to try pushing the envelope again

THE RULES ARE SIMPLE: ANYTHING IS ALLOWED IF IT’S EITHER FUNNY OR TRUE, PREFERABLY BOTH.
I ONLY DRAW A LINE AT KIDS, YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN.

A sort of trailer: something old, something new and something blue

It’s been in work for a while, you’ve probably seen some tests, now we’re open for not-business-but-whatever.

This is just the “baby-shower” for this brand new page, with a little over 50 original creations, but rest assured I’m sitting on a few hundred hard-hitting memes in all stages of development, and they only need a bit of love from the public to emerge.

The website can be accessed from the menu at the top of this site and several web addresses actually, most notably:
SILVIEW.media/memes
Let’s create together the next virals that better the world!

