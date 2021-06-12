Very Interesting Lists #VIL 1: Guest list for Trump’s dinner party in Davos 2018

People love graphs, but lists can be just as telling. Some speak volumes.

As the cliché goes in televisions, we’re debuting a new segment called Very Interesting Lists (#VIL). And who better to start with than the unofficial but true president of USA, king of media audiences and “father of the vaccine” (his own words), Donald Trump?!

Here’s the guest list for Trump’s dinner party in Davos 2018

CNBC, THU, JAN 25 20182:18 PM EST

President Trump is hosting a dinner for European business leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

At the start of the event, guests went around the table, describing what their companies do and complimenting the president.

Notably absent from the guest list were Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

[You may remember Ross as the Rothschild plant in his house after they saved Trump from bankruptcy]

CNBC asked a White House spokesman why Mnuchin and Ross did not attend the event, and we will update this story with any response.

Here’s the guest list, according to the White House.

Trump administration Officials

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster

Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council

Business leaders

Kasper Rorsted, Adidas (Apparel)—Germany

Joe Kaeser, Siemens AG (Tech)—Germany

Heinrich Hiesinger, Thyssenkrupp AG (Industrials)—Germany

Eldar Saetre, Statoil ASA (Energy)—Norway

Mark Schneider, Nestle SA (Food and Beverage)—Switzerland

Vas Narasimhan, Novartis AG (Pharmaceutical)—Switzerland

Mark Tucker, HSBC (Financial Services)—UK / China

Patrick Pouyanne, Total SA (Energy)—France

Carlos Brito, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (Food and Beverage)—Netherlands

Rajeev Suri, Nokia Corporation (Technology)—Finland

Punit Renjen, Deloitte (Consulting)—UK

Martin Lundstedt, AB Volvo (Auto)—Sweden

Werner Baumann, Bayer AG (Pharmaceutical)—Germany

Bill McDermott, SAP SE (Technology)—Germany

Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB Ltd (Manufacturing)—Switzerland

