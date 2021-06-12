Very Interesting Lists #VIL 1: Guest list for Trump’s dinner party in Davos 2018

People love graphs, but lists can be just as telling. Some speak volumes.
As the cliché goes in televisions, we’re debuting a new segment called Very Interesting Lists (#VIL). And who better to start with than the unofficial but true president of USA, king of media audiences and “father of the vaccine” (his own words), Donald Trump?!
Here’s the guest list for Trump’s dinner party in Davos 2018
CNBC, THU, JAN 25 20182:18 PM EST
- President Trump is hosting a dinner for European business leaders in Davos, Switzerland.
- At the start of the event, guests went around the table, describing what their companies do and complimenting the president.
- Notably absent from the guest list were Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for European business leaders on Thursday, his first night at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
At the start of the event, each of the guests described what his or her company does, and most of them complimented Trump on the passage of the GOP tax cut bill.
Notably absent from the list were Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuhcin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, both of whom traveled to Davos this week as part of the U.S. delegation.
[You may remember Ross as the Rothschild plant in his house after they saved Trump from bankruptcy]
CNBC asked a White House spokesman why Mnuchin and Ross did not attend the event, and we will update this story with any response.
Here’s the guest list, according to the White House.
Trump administration Officials
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson
National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster
Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council
Business leaders
Kasper Rorsted, Adidas (Apparel)—Germany
Joe Kaeser, Siemens AG (Tech)—Germany
Heinrich Hiesinger, Thyssenkrupp AG (Industrials)—Germany
Eldar Saetre, Statoil ASA (Energy)—Norway
Mark Schneider, Nestle SA (Food and Beverage)—Switzerland
Vas Narasimhan, Novartis AG (Pharmaceutical)—Switzerland
Mark Tucker, HSBC (Financial Services)—UK / China
Patrick Pouyanne, Total SA (Energy)—France
Carlos Brito, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (Food and Beverage)—Netherlands
Rajeev Suri, Nokia Corporation (Technology)—Finland
Punit Renjen, Deloitte (Consulting)—UK
Martin Lundstedt, AB Volvo (Auto)—Sweden
Werner Baumann, Bayer AG (Pharmaceutical)—Germany
Bill McDermott, SAP SE (Technology)—Germany
Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB Ltd (Manufacturing)—Switzerland
Shouts to my friend Plazma for digging this one out! Tremendous videos he’s putting out, very very good videos, folks!
Our work and existence, as media and people, is now funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way. But we’re underfunded for June, when we have heavy annual bills to pay. Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!
! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them