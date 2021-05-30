The Trump – Rothschild – Rockefeller connections

Patriot? During an Info War and in an “attention economy”, intellectual laziness is treason and lack of attention is bankruptcy. And that’s exactly why Murica has just fell.

It’s incredibly ignorant to say stuff like “US Government is printing money like crazy”. The Rothschilds are. The Government is just borrowing their fiat currency at interest. Why? Because the Rothschilds have a hand in everything, everyone, everywhere. A crisis is not a crisis, but a bait allowing the Rothschilds to switch some of the values other people have created. It’s them shaking the tree, harvesting, and maybe doing some ritual sacrifice on the side.

If you think someone can become president of a power like US without their approval, I don’t know what you tell you better than inviting you to do some reading.

Total Rothschild henchman became Trump’s Commerce Secretary

“In 1987 Donald Trump purchased his first casino interests when he acquired 93% of the shares in Resorts International. Resorts International has a sordid history which began in the early 1950’s when it evolved from a CIA and Mossad front company which had been established for the purpose of money laundering the profits from drug trafficking, gambling, and other illegal activities. On October 30, 1978, The Spotlight newspaper reported that the principle investors of Resorts International were Meyer Lansky, Tibor Rosenbaum, William Mellon Hitchcock, David Rockefeller, and one Baron Edmond de Rothschild.”

Excerpt from Michael Collins Piper’s book, The New Jerusalem: Zionist Power in America, which was published in 2004 by AMERICAN FREE PRESS.

By Michael Collins Piper

An inquiry into the background of flamboyant American entrepreneur Donald J. Trump provides some surprising insights into Trump’s path to power and influence, for the fact is that Trump’s rise to stardom came as a direct consequence of his having functioned as hardly more than a colorful front man for some very wealthy behind-the-scenes sponsors.

Everyone knows, of course, about Trump’s gambling operations and of the wide-ranging links of the gambling industry to organized crime. But the story is much bigger than that. In his own memoir, The Art of the Deal, Trump proudly described how in 1987 he bought his first casino interests when he purchased 93% of the voting stock in the Resorts International gambling concern.

What Trump doesn’t tell his readers is what the late Andrew St. George reported in The Spotlight on October 30, 1978 (and in the previous September 25, 1978, issue): Resorts International was established and controlled by front men for the Rockefeller and Rothschild families and their “enforcers” in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and its allied intelligence agency, Israel’s Mossad.

What made the report so explosive was that this newspaper pointed out that the illegally rigged casinos were being operated with the collusion of “respectable” politicians, law enforcement officials, Wall Street financiers who floated loans to finance the gambling resorts and the high-profile gambling resort operators themselves.

St. George pointed out that many of these casino resorts run by the mob through a variety of front men have actually been engaged in a de facto partnership with behind-the-scenes mobsters who have assisted the CIA and the Mossad in massive laundering of drug and gambling profits that have been channeled into covert operations of the two allied

intelligence agencies. In return, the CIA and the Mossad, using their own influence, have provided “protection” for the illegally fixed gambling operations, preventing law enforcement authorities from cracking down on this corruption.

Where does would-be president Trump fit into the picture? To find the answer, one must turn to the murky origins of Resorts International.

Resorts evolved from a CIA front company set up in the early 1950s by then-CIA director Allen W. Dulles and his close associate, three-term New York Governor Thomas E. Dewey, political functionary in the so-called “Rockefeller Republican” wing of the GOP.

The front company in question was the innocuously named Mary Carter Paint Company, which operated a national chain of paint stores but was set up to function as a covert CIA money-laundering operation.

In 1958-59 Dewey and a number of associates used a reported $2 million in CIA funds to buy a controlling interest in the Crosby-Miller Corporation (headed by Dewey friend James Crosby), which was then merged with Mary Carter.

Among other things, the new corporation laundered CIA money for arming the anti-Castro Cuban exiles. The company also launched into lucrative casino gambling enterprises in the Caribbean where the CIA was quite active during that period, having engaged the Lansky crime syndicate in now-thoroughly documented and widely known plots to topple Fidel Castro who had enraged the mob by closing down its Cuban gambling enterprises.

Thus it should be no surprise that in 1963, Alvin I. Malnik, a top henchman of crime syndicate boss Meyer Lansky, was found to be closely connected to the operations of Mary Carter Paint.

In 1963, Mary Carter Paint spun off its paint division and during the next several years began developing its casino operations, particularly in the Bahamas. In 1967-68, Mary Carter Paint officially changed its name to Resorts International and began massive international expansion. The Spotlight determined that several principal investors provided the funds and assets for the venture:

• Meyer Lansky, the acknowledged “chairman of the board” and chief financier of the underworld gambling syndicate, who maintained his own longstanding ties to not only Israel and the Mossad, but also the CIA and the American intelligence community;

• David Rockefeller, head of the Rockefeller financial empire, who provided his family’s clout and CIA and global banking connections to assist in the operation;

• The Investors Overseas Service (IOS), then the world’s largest flight-capital conglomerate, controlling assets worth $2.5 billion.

• Tibor Rosenbaum, who was not only the Mossad’s Swiss-based chief financier behind covert arms deals but also the head of the Banque De Credit Internationale of Geneva, the Lansky syndicate’s chief European money laundry; and

• Baron Edmond de Rothschild of the European banking family and a personal business partner of Rosenbaum in Rosenbaum’s Mossad-related ventures ranging far and wide; and lastly,

• William Mellon Hitchcock, one of the heirs to the Mellon family fortune (one of America’s largest private family fortunes, which, for many years, has also maintained close ties with the CIA).

Resorts International expanded by leaps and bounds and soon became one of the most profitable of all the gambling enterprises, and by 1970 the underworld figures who were running the casinos (in league with their behind-the-scenes partners) began moving to expand casino gambling in the United States.

Mob chief Lansky called a high-level meeting of gambling syndicate figures in Acapulco, Mexico and there the assembled mobsters pinpointed the fading resort of Atlantic City as their first new target. (Prior to that time, of course, the mob had already established Nevada as the only outpost of legalized gambling on U.S. soil.)

In the wake of this meeting, the resources of Resorts International were used (publicly and privately) to begin the lobbying campaign that resulted in the legalizing of gambling in Atlantic City and once the New Jersey legislature opened up the Garden State, Resorts moved in.

In 1987, upon the death of longtime CIA front man James Crosby, the nominal head of Resorts International, up-and-coming young New York real estate tycoon Donald Trump stepped into the picture and bought Crosby’s interest in the gambling empire.

Trump soon became a household name, with his colorful personality and his insistence upon naming a variety of luxury hotels, apartment houses and other commercial ventures after himself. But while the name “Trump” appeared in the headlines, the names of the real movers behind Resorts International remained hidden from public view.

After quickly expanding the reach of Resorts International to Atlantic City in the final years of the 1980s, Donald Trump found himself in financial trouble as the real estate market in New York tanked. The three casinos in Atlantic City, like other Trump assets, were under threat from lenders. It was only with the assistance and assurance of Wilbur L. Ross Jr., senior managing director of Rothschild Inc. that Trump was allowed to keep the casinos and rebuild his threatened empire.”

This was detailed in a Bloomberg article from March 22, 1992.

The same Wilbur L. Ross, still Jacob Rothschild’s right hand man, came out in support of Trump’s nomination in March 2016, also reported by Bloomberg.

Michael Collins Piper, in his book The New Jerusalem: Zionist Power in America has done an excellent job of describing the relationship between Donald Trump and Resorts International. The following excerpt sums up the relationship:

“In 1987, upon the death of longtime CIA front man James Crosby, the nominal head of Resorts International, up-and-coming young New York real estate tycoon Donald Trump stepped into the picture and bought Crosby’s interest in the gambling empire.”

“Trump soon became a household name, with his colorful personality and his insistence upon naming a variety of luxury hotels, apartment houses and other commercial ventures after himself. But while the name “Trump” appeared in the headlines, the names of the real movers behind Resorts International remained hidden from public view.”

The support of the Rothschild’s would become even more apparent.

After quickly expanding the reach of Resorts International to Atlantic City in the final years of the 1980’s, Donald Trump found himself in financial trouble as the real estate market in New York tanked. The three casinos in Atlantic City, like other Trump assets, were under threat from lenders. It was only with the assistance and assurance of Wilbur L. Ross Jr., senior managing director of Rothschild Inc. that Trump was allowed to keep the casinos and rebuild his threatened empire.

This was detailed in a Bloomberg article from March 22, 1992.

The connection between Baron Edmond de Rothschild, being one of the original principle investors of Resorts International, and Rothschild Inc. allowing Donald Trump to retain “ownership” over the Atlantic City casinos, which saved him from bankruptcy, should not be considered a coincidence. -https://philosophyofmetrics.com/how-rothschild-inc-saved-donald-trump-freepom/

Donald Trump landed on his feet when ironically the real estate market in New York turned and his wealth increased dramatically once more. From there the Trump Empire continued to roll forward and eventually expanded its brand into the realm of reality television, the newest method of socioeconomic and cultural engineering.

For those wondering, Wilbur L. Ross Jr. spent 24 years at the New York office of Rothschild Inc. In the late 1990’s he started a $200 million fund at Rothschild Inc. to invest in distressed assets. In 2000, on April Fool’s day, Ross raised an additional $450 million to invest in troubled companies. The timing of this strategy could not have been better, as this report from New York Magazine stated:

“The 2000–1 rolling stock-market crash, 9/11, and a globally synchronous recession pushed scores of companies into bankruptcy. New Economy highfliers like Enron, WorldCom, and Global Crossing went bust. But so did Old Economy stalwarts in industries like steel and textiles—victims of excess capacity, global competition, and generous union contracts.”

Here’s Ross’ profile on Investopedia, as of 2018

Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. is a millionaire investor who spent a quarter century working as a bankruptcy restructuring advisor for Rothschild Investments. In the early 1990s, he helped a struggling casino magnate—Donald Trump, whose Atlantic City properties were bankrupt and whose net worth was estimated at negative $1.4 billion (Trump held that it was positive $1.5 billion)—to hold onto his stake in the Taj Mahal and keep his name on the sign. “The Trump name added value to the casino,” Ross, then senior managing director at Rothschild, told Bloomberg in 1992.

On November 30, 2016, Trump’s transition team confirmed reports that Ross, 79, had been tapped for secretary of commerce. He was confirmed by the Senate on February 27. Ross took on a dizzying array of responsibilities at the Commerce Department, including running the Census Bureau, the National Weather Service and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

His main task is directing trade policy, and on this front he has echoed Trump’s rhetoric, calling for the U.S. to free itself from the “bondage” of unfavorable trade agreements. In a joint op-ed with Trump’s economic policy advisor, Peter Navarro, in July, Ross criticized previous governments on their trade negotiations. “When our politicians and diplomats negotiate trade deals, we lose because they don’t know a good deal from a bad one,” they wrote. The op-ed went on to criticize the Clinton administration and its handling of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

While both are billionaire investors, Ross represents a sharp break from his predecessor, Penny Pritzker, who pushed for the now-defunct Trans-Pacific Partnership and other free trade deals.

Known as the “king of bankruptcy” or, less flattering still, a “vulture investor,” Ross has specialized in buying up distressed assets and turning them around. He left Rothschild in 2000, when the tech crash provided ample buying opportunities, and founded WL Ross & Co. LLC with $440 million in investor funds. He has focused on the Midwest and industrial sectors such as steel, coal, textiles and automotive components. WL Ross & Co. was acquired by Amvescap PLC—now Invesco Ltd.—in 2006.

Although he was once a registered Democrat and supported Jeb Bush at the beginning of the Republican primaries, Ross expressed support for Trump early on, saying in March 2016 he would vote for the party’s nominee. He told CNBC, “You’re going to see a different Donald if and when he becomes the nominee.”

Ross is an avid art collector. He owns 25 works by René Magritte, and his total collection is estimated to be worth $150 million.

Paradise Papers Controversy

In November 2017, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung dumped over 13 million leaked files, dubbed the Paradise Papers, which disclosed the financial interests of world politicians, leaders and celebrities. Documents showed alleged ties between Ross and Russia.

According to the leaks, Ross had financial ties to shipping firm Navigator Holdings, which earns millions a year shipping oil and gas for Russian firm Sibur. Moscow-based Sibur, is home to two investors sanctioned by the U.S—Gennady Timchenko, and Leonid Mikhelson. Timchenko has been barred from entering the U.S. since 2014 because authorities believed he was linked to a Russian inner circle. Furthermore, President Vladimir Putin’s son-in-law, Kirill Shamalo, holds a 3.9% stake in the company.

In the late 1990’s, Ross started a $200 million fund at Rothschild Inc., which specialised in leveraged buyouts of distressed businesses. Wilbur got named the “King of Bankruptcy”. In 2000, he took over the $200 million Rothschild investment fund, with $250 million from investors, and named it WL Ross & Co.

He began scooping up firms in trouble, putting millions into struggling steel, coal and textile companies. In 2006, Ross sold WL Ross & Co. to investment management firm Invesco for about $375 million, but remained its chairman and chief strategy officer.

Ross brought together LTV Steel, Acme Steel and Bethlehem Steel in the early 2000s under the name International Steel Group. In 2005, he sold it for $4.5 billion (now ArcelorMittal), netting $260 million for the investors.

His foray into taking over distressed coal companies proved similarly lucrative: Ross made $210 million when he went public with his coal assets, under the banner International Coal Group.

During the recession, Ross took control of troubled banks in England, Greece and Cyprus. He was also part of a group that acquired a 35% stake in the Bank of Ireland during the height of Europe’s 2011 debt crisis. He sold the last of his stake in 2014, nearly tripling his initial investment: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chasewi…llionaire-pal/

In one of those strange coincidences, Wilbur Ross owns an apartment at River House in New York.

Other occupants of River House are Henry Kissinger and Sir Evelyn de Rothschild (Queen Elizabeth’s financial adviser): http://www.llnyc.com/stories/board-approved-river-house

Rupert Murdoch

Australian born media mogul, member of the CFR and billionaire Rupert Murdoch has been friends with Baron Jacob Rothschild since the 1960s. Murdoch controls the FOX Broadcasting Company and was (also) schooled at Oxford. Jacob Rothschild served as deputy chairman of Murdoch’s BSkyB Corporation from 2003 to 2007.

Murdoch jointly with Jacob Rothschild invested in a 5.5% stake in Genie, which conducts shale gas and oil exploration in amongst others Colorado and the occupied Golan Heights.

In Kosovo, the International Crisis Group is active; funded by George Soros, Rupert Murdoch, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan – all Rothschild henchmen).

In June 2016, Donald Trump welcomed Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall for dinner at his golf course in Scotland.

Rupert Murdoch and his ex-wife, the Chinese born Wendi Deng, are also close to the couple Ivanka and Jared Kushner (advisors to President Trump). See Jared and Rupert.



Blackstone Group – BlackRock

Blackstone is one of the (many) investments funds of Jacob Rothschild. The Blackstone Group was founded in 1985 by Peter George Peterson and Stephen A. Schwarzman.

The CEO of Blackstone, Stephen Schwarzman, is now an economic adviser to Donald Trump and chairman of Donald’s business advisory council the “Strategic and Policy Forum”.

Stephen A. Schwarzman was initiated in Skull & Bones in 1969. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin became a Bonesman in 1985.

In 2015, Jared and brother Josh Kushner, with Ryan Williams (of Blackstone, who became Cadre’s CEO) founded the investment firm Cadre.

Kushner has also partnered with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock was founded in 1988 as part of the Blackstone Group. According to the state media BlackRock is independent from Blackstone since 1995. The founder and CEO of BlackRock is Larry Fink.

The family Trump invests most of their money in BlackRock investment funds.

See Stephen Schwarzman and President Trump at a meeting with business leaders at the White House on 3 February 2017.







George Soros

Rothschild agent George Soros was involved with Trump in a bankruptcy fraud with the General Motors building in New York: https://aryanskynet.wordpress.com/20…os-connection/

Soros (together with Goldman Sachs and Peter Thiel) funded the Cadre investment firm, with $250 million in early 2015. Kushner “forgot” to disclose that he is indebted for more than 1 billion dollar from 20 investors, including Blackstone Group, Bank of America, Citigroup, UBS, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland.

In 2009, Mnuchin was involved in a group of investors that included George Soros and John Paulson to buy the IndyMac Bank that had been shut down in 2008. After they renamed it OneWest Bank it was sold a few years later with a profit of billions: https://www.thenation.com/article/th…ance-chairman/

Jeffrey Epstein / Ghislaine Maxwell

Nat Rothschild, Nefer Suvio, Nick Rhodes and Ghislaine Maxwell attend the National Youth Orchestra of The United States of America Reception at the The Royal Albert Hall hosted by Ronald O. Perelman in London.

(July 21, 2013 – Source: PacificCoastNews.com)



Both the Clintons and Donald Trump were (are?) good friends with Jeffrey Epstein, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing underage girls and running a paedophile sex ring. Epstein was convicted to a total of 13 months in jail, for 8 hours per day. Most accounts claim that every Sunday Epstein was locked up the whole day… this means that Epstein was locked up for a total of 56 whole days.

Epstein arranged underage girls for amongst others Prince Andrew. Donald Trump provided his private jet for Prince Andrew to meet with his good friend Epstein. Epstein was also a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, where the underage Virginia Roberts was recruited by another paedophile, the girlfriend of Epstein – Ghislaine Maxwell.

In 1996, Lynn Forester (wife of Evelyn de Rothschild) introduced Epstein to Alan Dershowitz. Epstein quickly introduced Dershowitz to Shimon Peres and Prince Andrew.

In 2008, Alexander Acosta (now Donald’s Secretary of Labor) as US Attorney made the sweet deal with Jeffrey Epstein.

Not only did Epstein receive a very mild sentence, but it also immunised several of the paedophiles that used the “services” of Epstein’s sex ring (which reportedly included Alan Dershowitz).

In 2011, Acosta wrote a letter in which he defended this decision:

Our judgment in this case, based on the evidence that was known at the time, was that it was better to have a billionaire serve time in jail, register as a sex offender and pay his victims restitution than risk a trial with a reduced likelihood of success. I supported that judgment then, and based on the state of the law as it then stood and the evidence known at the time, I would support that judgment again.

In the 2011 letter, Acosta admitted that the work release for 16 hours per day, seemed “highly unusual treatment” that “undermined the purpose of a jail sentence“.

At his senate confirmation hearing, Alexander Acosta described the secret non-prosecution deal with Jeffrey Epstein as “a good thing”.

According to Acosta, Epstein’s attorneys launched “a year-long assault” on prosecutors “more aggressive” than any Acosta had previously encountered. Including following witnesses and discrediting victims by publishing their social media profiles: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/poli…136073328.html

See Donald and Jeff with Melania Knauss (later First lady), Epstein’ and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago on 12 February 2000 (Trump fans claim that Donald expelled Epstein from the Mar-a-Lago in 1999, they actually fought over a property deal in Palm Beach).



Some of the interesting names in the little black book of Jeffrey Epstein…

Donald Trump; Ivana Trump; Ivanka Trump;

Evelyn de Rothschild; Jessica Rothschild (probably the daughter of Evelyn); Hannah Rothschild (probably the daughter of Jacob); Edouard de Rothschild (probably the son of Guy de Rothschild).

David Rockefeller; Peter Soros (nephew of George); Henry A. Kissinger; Rupert Murdoch;

White House; Alan Dershowitz; Ehud Barak; Tony Blair;

Duke of York (Prince Andrew); Duchess of York (Fergie);

Prince Bandar; Michel Prince of Yugoslavia; Princess Olga of Greece;

Peter Mandelson; John Paulson; David Koch;

and a bunch with the surname Kennedy: https://s3.amazonaws.com/s3.document…k-redacted.pdf

Ghislaine Maxwell is still good friends with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (Fergie). See Maxwell and Fergie in New York City on 8 December 2003.



Russiagate

Some people that have followed the “news” on “Russiagate” are sick of it by now…

Maybe “Russiagate” is just another invention of the (Rothschild-controlled) media to hide “Rothschildgate”…

Peter Mandelson is a member of the Bilderberg Group and appointed “life peer” by Queen Elizabeth. Mandelson is director of the Russian defence firm Sistema, which supplies Putin’s Russia with early warning missile systems.

Oleg Deripaska is CEO of RUSAL, friends with Roman Abramovich and close to Putin.

Abramovich is Putin’s close confidant, and a joint shareholder along with the Russian government in Gazprom, Aeroflot, and RUSAL.

Nat Rothschild, son of Baron Jacob Rothschild, is business partners and close personal friends with Peter Mandelson, Roman Abramovich and also Oleg Deripaska:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-446056/The-richest-Rothschild-all.html

http://www.dzig.de/sites/default/fil…ockefeller.htm

(archived here: http://archive.li/BVRgq)

Trump’s Brother CLAIMED THEIR Father IS jewish gERMAN

Forward Mag, August 3, 2016

With the release of a new book by a Pulitzer prize-winning journalist examining the origins and evolution of Donald Trump’s Republican presidential candidacy, it is worth looking back at his influential older brother Fred Trump, Jr.

Oh, and the time he joined a Jewish fraternity.

Arriving at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania from a casually Presbyterian family and with time at an Episcopalian boys’ prep school under his belt, Trump Jr. decided to join Sigma Alpha Mu, a historically Jewish fraternity, according to David Cay Johnston’s “The Making of Donald Trump.”

Image by Screenshot/The Epitome Ye…Fred C. Trump Jr.’s yearbook photo in 1960.

Several former fraternity brothers told The New York Times earlier this year that they remembered “Freddy” claiming that his father, real-estate magnate Fred Trump Sr., was actually the Jewish son of German immigrants.

Trump Sr. and Trump Jr., who share the middle name Christ, are not Jewish. But Trump Jr.’s middle name did lead to many jokes among his Jewish fraternity brothers, which Trump Jr. apparently found hilarious.

Nat Rothschild dated Ivanka Trump.

“After his disastrous marriage, Nat has shunned any long-term commitment, but he has reportedly had flings with Jonathan Aitken’s daughter, Petrina Khashoggi, and Ivanka Trump, and is now seeing 25-year-old Natalie Portman” Dailymail

And I could still go on and I will. But for now…

Can we stop pretending Trump is different, please?

