3.5 Reasons Why Ghislaine Can’t Have A Fair Trial Even If She Wanted One

Nope. You can’t even dream of justice here.

Because:

4. she is blessed

BEAMING Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are blessed by the Pope — showing their all-powerful connections! pic.twitter.com/lh4iPVXGmQ — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 20, 2021

Just joking. Am I?

Lawyers Plead With the United Nations to Spring Ghislaine Maxwell From Jail

And…

GHISLAINE MAXWELL DID SPEAK NINE TIMES FOR THE UN. AND I FOUND OUT HOW SHE GOT IN

3. THE ROYALS WOULD FALL WITH HER

Like it or not, US and its justice system are still Crown’s subjects.

“ALL LICENSED BAR ATTORNEYS – ATTORNERS – IN THE U.S. OWE THEIR ALLEGIANCE AND GIVE THEIR SOLEMN OATH IN PLEDGE TO THE CROWN TEMPLE, REALIZING THIS OR NOT.

This is simply due to the fact that all Bar Associations throughout the world are signatories and franchises to the international Bar Association located at the Inns of Court at Crown Temple. Although they vehemently deny it, all Bar Associations in the U.S., such as the American Bar Association, the Florida Bar, or California Bar Association, are franchises to the Crown.

The Inns of Court to the Crown Temple use the Banking and Judicial system of the City of London – a sovereign and independent territory which is not a part of Great Britain (just as Washington City, as DC was called in the 1800s, is not a part of the north American states, nor is it a state) to defraud, coerce, and manipulate the American people. These Fleet Street bankers and lawyers are committing crimes in America under the guise and color of law. They are known collectively as the “Crown.” Their lawyers are actually Templar Bar Attornies, not lawyers.” – Source

A Few More Reasons Why The British Crown Still Controls The United States

2. THE JUDGE – DEMOCRAT, DEEP STATE, WOKE.

Everyone knows Alison Natahn was appointed by Obama and previously served as associate White House counsel for President Barack Obama. What else?

“In 2004, Nathan served as Associate National Counsel for Kerry-Edwards 2004. She also served as the voter protection coordinator in several primary elections on behalf of the Obama campaign and continues to advise the campaign on election law and voter protection issues and was a fellow at NYU Law School and a visting Professor at Fordham University Law School until assuming her post as White House Assc. Counsel.

In February of 2011, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York nominated Alison to become a Federal Judge for the Southern District of New York.” CORNELL LAW LAMBDA

On November 17, 2021, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Nathan to serve as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit; her nomination was sent to the Senate the following day. President Biden nominated Nathan to the seat being vacated by Judge Rosemary S. Pooler, who will take senior status upon confirmation of her successor. Her nomination is pending before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

At Cornell, she was a member of the Quill and Dagger secret society

“This senior honor society formed in Cornell University is considered one of the most prominent of all societies, up there with Yale’s Skull and Bones. Even the New York Times wrote that it was seriously hard to get into, back in 1929, calling it “The highest non-scholastic honor within reach of undergraduates.” Names of all newly tapped members are published in The Cornell Daily Sun every semester, while meetings and activities remain closed.

Many members of the university’s staff are alumni of the society, and two sons, a grandson and grandson-in-law of the university’s president Jacob Gould Schurman were members. Between the years of 1913-1984, one former Quill and Dagger member could be found in the US congress every year. There are currently members in the Obama administration including Deputy Secretary of Labor Seth Harris and Associate Counsel to the President Alison J. Nathan. It’s rumored that hotelier Andre Balias (who has been linked to high profile stars including Salma Hayek) is a Quill and Dagger alumni.” – The Richest Magazine, 2014

The meetings and proceedings of Quill and Dagger are closed, and the society’s contributions and activities on campus are typically concealed. Membership remained secret for a brief period after its founding, but the names of newly tapped members are now published in The Cornell Daily Sun each semester.

Members list as per Wikipedia, includes:



CORNELL’S War Memorial

From Wikipedia:

Beginning in 1925, Quill and Dagger members spearheaded the erection of a permanent memorial to Cornellians who served in the First World War. Based on the suggestion of F. Ellis Jackson, a Quill and Dagger member, the architectural plan for West Campus was modified to include the War Memorial structure. Funds for its construction were raised from alumni by a committee chaired by Robert E. Treman, also a society member. The War Memorial was dedicated on May 23, 1931 with a national radio address by President Herbert Hoover. It was erected in remembrance of the 264 Cornellian casualties and nearly 9,000 Cornellians who served during the war. It is the largest of several tributes to military service and sacrifice at Cornell University.

Because of Quill and Dagger’s contributions to the War Memorial’s construction, the society was granted exclusive use of the top floors of the northern tower.[27] The inscription above the entrance to the building reads, “This tower is a memorial to the men of Quill and Dagger who in giving their lives for their country were true to Cornell traditions.” The mural in the first floor War Memorial Shrine also depicts a quill and a dagger prominently, although official descriptions discuss their meaning as a palm and sword.[25]

The War Memorial structure is filled with symbolism relevant to the society and its ideals. For example, six symbols appear on shields around the top of the Quill and Dagger Tower.[citation needed] The east and west sides of the Tower depict four historic variations of a cross: the Latin cross, Saint Andrew’s Cross, swastika, and Maltese cross. These four symbols have varying heraldic, religious, and secular meanings including loyalty, piety, bravery, martyrdom, humility, and sacrifice. They also are connected with historic chivalric orders such as the Knights Hospitaller and Knights Templar. The south side of the tower depicts an ankh, which symbolizes life or the power to give and sustain life. Next to the ankh is a menorah, whose light has traditionally represented knowledge or enlightenment.

1. THE CO-DEFENDANTS

What leftoids and media won’t tell you is that Ghislaine is actually not sitting alone on that bench. So the web of interests is even more gigantic than we previously thought.

“It doesn’t seem right that only Maxwell is in the dock. There were others who facilitated the abuse and this makes it seem like it was only her”, one woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Telegraph.

Funny: Kanye West is a co-defendant and, as we’ve just learned earlier, one of Nathan’s colleagues in Quill and Dagger is:

L. Londell McMillan[92] (1987) – entertainment attorney and leading artists’ rights advocate; legal representative for Michael Jackson, Spike Lee, Lil’ Kim, Prince, Usher, Kanye West, and Stevie Wonder; co-owner of New Jersey Nets; legal affairs manager for Michael Jackson

Also co-defendant – The Weinstein Corporation, a dear friend of the president who gave this judge his career:

“Ghislaine continues to have many friends. I know this because we receive mail, emails, letters and so forth from her friends, but we live in a world where people are cancelled for friendships of this type.” Ian Maxwell, brother

To be continued?

