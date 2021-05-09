“Build BacK Better” – great literary re-rendition of the masonic motto “Ordo ab chao”

You can always build better anything, but you can only build back better something that’s not there anymore. You can build back an order only out of chaos. As in “ordo ab chao”.

the symbolic significance of the motto ‘Ordo ab Chao’

Within Freemasonry, few themes are more essential to understanding the fraternity than light and darkness. Joining Freemasonry is seen as the process of being welcomed into the light and an act from which one can deliver themselves from darkness and become spiritually and morally awakened.

Within the same framework, one can see their joining of Freemasonry as their delivery from chaos and an opportunity to build a better life based on the critical Masonic values and life lessons.

As has been explored, order and chaos are not static entities but are complexly intertwined and evolve over time. For a Mason, the intersectionality of order and chaos is imperative to understand if one is to grow and become a better person.

From such consideration, it is clear to see why the Masonic motto ‘Ordo ab Chao’ has such significance and is widely emblazoned across Masonic regalia, flags, and symbols the world over.

