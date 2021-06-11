JBS, a WEF member, coincidentally fulfills Klaus Schwab’s Cyberpolygon 2020 fantasies, ahead of Cyberpolygon 2021

Who doesn’t love a good coincidence theory?!

JBS @ WEF

BETWEEN HYSTERICALS ABOUT RUSSIAN HACKERS, WEF MEMBERS GATHER UNDER RUSSIAN HELMS TO WORK ON THE CYBER GREAT RESET

Our work and existence, as media and people, is now funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way. But we’re underfunded for June, when we have heavy annual bills to pay. Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them

ORDER