Between hystericals about Russian Hackers, WEF members gather under Russian helms to work on The Cyber Great Reset

Even before Event201, there was the Cyber Polygon. We could call it Event200.

Still is. Happening every July since 2019, under Russian helms and with Israeli participation, because the people who cry about “Russian hackers” day in day out actually know that Israeli military breeds the best hackers and Russian oligarchs build the best defense.

As per usual with these folks, every public agenda is a cover for a shadow agenda.

Note that the WEF collaboration with Russian actors is not new and it’s really close, as the WEF website testifies too.

THE PUBLIC AGENDA – our security in front of the invisible enemies, of course

Cyber Polygon is an initiative of BI.ZONE (belonging to the Russian State-owned company Sber Ecosystem – top banking and cyber-security provider) supported by the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity. SBER seem to be WEF’s official cyber-bodyguards (but don’t take this part as a prove fact) trying to expand their market share and gain confidence in the West.

But they also do some very telling “Social, behavioral, and educational research“

SBER BANK HAS ALSO BEEN TARGET OF EU’S SANCTIONS FOR RUSSIA, WITH THEIR GAZPROM PARTNERS, IN 2014!

NOT LONG AFTER THE 2010 SCANDAL THAT “LOOKS BAD ON RUSSIA”, ACCORDING TO THE TELEGRAPH

Sberbank scheduled to become the world’s first bank to launch its own cryptocurrency, Sbercoin, and digital finance “ecosystem” this month. It notably announced the coming Sbercoin, a “stablecoin” tied to the Russian ruble, just a few weeks after the Cyber Polygon 2020 exercise.

Russian news agency TASS briefs us further: “BI.ZONE provides over 30 cybersecurity services, from cyber intelligence and consulting to incident investigation and response; develops its own advanced products and automated solutions for IT-infrastructure and applications security. BI.ZONE products help to automate detection and prevention of cyberattacks, while machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies allow to reveal attacks and fraud at an early stage. Official website: https://bi.zone.





Now from World Economic Forum (WEF) website:

Cyber Polygon is a unique cybersecurity event that combines the world’s largest technical training for corporate teams and an online conference featuring senior officials from international organisations and leading corporations.

Every year, the training brings together a wide range of global businesses and government structures while the live stream draws in millions of spectators from across the world.

2020 results

120 teams from 29 countries took part in the technical cybersecurity training in 2020. The live stream viewership reached 5 million, spanning across 57 nations. The comprehensive report with detailed results of Cyber Polygon 2020 is available here.

Cyber Polygon in 2021

This year the discussions during the live stream will be centered around secure development of ecosystems. With the global digitalisation further accelerating and people, companies, and countries becoming ever more interconnected, security of every single element is the key to ensure sustainability of the whole system. During the technical exercise, the participants will hone their practical skills in mitigating a targeted supply chain attack on a corporate ecosystem in real time.

The event will be held online on July 9th. You are welcome to join the training and see further details on the official website.

This project is part of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity Platform

The Centre for Cybersecurity is leading the global response to address systemic cybersecurity challenges and improve digital trust.

﻿As technological advances and global interconnectivity accelerate exponentially in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, unprecedented systemic security risks and threats are undermining trust and growth.

The World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity is an independent and impartial global platform committed to fostering international dialogues and collaboration between the global cybersecurity community both in the public and private sectors. We bridge the gap between cybersecurity experts and decision makers at the highest levels to reinforce the importance of cybersecurity as a key strategic priority.

Our Community has identified the following three key priorities:

Building Cyber Resilience – enhance cyber resilience by developing and scaling forward-looking solutions and promoting effective practices across digital ecosystems.

Strengthening Global Cooperation – increase global cooperation between public and private stakeholders by fostering a collective response to cybercrime, and jointly addressing key security challenges.

Understanding Future Networks and Technology – identify future cybersecurity challenges and opportunities related to Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and envision solutions which help build trust.

Founding Partners

Accenture, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce, Saudi Aramco, Sberbank

Governments, International Organizations, Academia and Civil Society

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Europol, FIDO Alliance, Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), International Telecommunications Union (ITU), INTERPOL, Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), Oman Information Technology Authority (ITA), Organization of American States (OAS), Republic of Korea National Information Resources Service (NIRS), Saudi Arabia National Cybersecurity Authority, Swiss Reporting and Analysis Centre for Information Assurance (MELANI), University of Oxford, UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

Among the speakers we also find the CyberPeace Institute, a Geneva-based company that describes itself as “citizens who seek peace and justice in cyberspace,” funded by Microsoft, Facebook, Mastercard, and the Hewlett Foundation.

What a collection of red flags!

18 November 2020, Moscow — The participants from banks and IT companies demonstrated the highest resilience to attacks at the international online cybersecurity training Cyber Polygon 2020. This and other results from the event are presented in a comprehensive REPORT from the event.

The world’s largest online cybersecurity exercise consisted of two scenarios: the teams had to repel a massive cyberattack in real time and subsequently investigated the incident. The participants from the financial and IT sectors proved to be the most prepared. This should not come as a surprise, since security assessment expertise in these sectors is quite a big priority. Furthermore, they widely apply classic forensics and Threat Hunting — an approach whereby specialists continuously hunt for threats by manually analysing security events from various sources, rather than waiting for security alerts to go off.

The training attracted 120 organisations from 29 countries. These included: banks, telecom companies, energy suppliers, healthcare institutions, universities as well as state and law enforcement agencies.

Cyber Polygon 2020 also featured an online conference, where senior officials of international organisations and leading corporations discussed the latest cybersecurity trends and threats. The key takeaways from the discussions:

The pandemic has accelerated digitalisation, which poses new risks and challenges to businesses.

Governments throughout the globe have to catch up with the technological transformations: not only to search for new tools and ways of interacting with people and businesses, but also to ensure the safety of such interaction.

Critical infrastructure companies are exposed to the highest risk: healthcare, financial institutions, government agencies, manufacturing, IT and telecom. Being the most frequent targets of attacks, such organisations incur enormous losses.

The live stream gathered 5 million viewers from 57 states, the RECORDING is available on the Cyber Polygon website.

‘Cyber attacks have been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is more important than ever for governments, businesses and transnational organizations to work together and become more resilient in the face of the threats ahead‘, stated Jeremy Jurgens, Chief Business Officer and Member of the Managing Board, World Economic Forum.

‘2020 has shown that digital threats are best dealt with by those organisations that proactively develop technical expertise and have action plans in place for all levels, including top management. We hope that the knowledge obtained during the training will enable participants and viewers to achieve the necessary level of cyber resilience’, shared Dmitry Samartsev, CEO, BI.ZONE.

‘A cyber incident can turn into a crisis if you have little capability or capacity to deal with it. If you are well-prepared, you can be more resilient and effective in responding and mitigating such events’, commented Craig Jones, Cybercrime Director, INTERPOL.

Cyber Polygon is a joint initiative of BI.ZONE and Sber. This year, the event took place in July with the support of the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity and INTERPOL. We have released a report on the event which compiles the key takeaways from the lectures and interviews as well as the results of the technical exercise and practical recommendations for the participants. The document was presented at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity.

THE SHADOW AGENDA- the digital and online advancement of the great reset

NARRATIVE CONTROL

Notice how the only solution mentioned is literally “censorship”

Most of the considerations made in the video above are correct.

What is missing is a mirror to reflect the pointing fingers on themselves. Look at the accusations as confessions and see if that doesn’t fit better in the big picture. All I’m saying.

2. BIOMETRIC ID’s

3. RESHAPING ELECTED GOVERNANCE TO ALLOW POWER GRABS BY THE PRIVATE SECTOR

They’re slowly “Parlering” the elected powers, and little representative as they were for the masses (as in Parler, the deplatformed platform).

4. THEY ARE AFTER YOUR TOR, DARK WEB AND EVERYTHING THEY CAN’T CONTROL. AND A “GREAT SCANDAL” WILL TAKE THEM AWAY

And it goes on like this for many hours, maybe I’ll bring more examples later, point being:

Every Great Reset / Klaus Schwab mantra you’ve heard is translated in digital terms.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the biggest cyber threat of the moment, in our books.

We are funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way. Help SILVIEW.media deliver more, better, faster, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them

We gave up on our profit shares from masks, if you want to help us, please use the donation button!

We think frequent use, even short term use can be bad for you, but if you have no way around them, at least send a message of consciousness.

Get it here!