Obama Foundation Top Donors List – Very Important Lists #3

$1,000,000+

Aliko Dangote Foundation

The Alphawood Foundation

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Aphorism Foundation

AT&T

Lynne & Marc R. Benioff

The Bluhm Family Charitable Foundation

Blum-Kovler Foundation/Peter & Judy Kovler

The Boeing Company

Amy & Joshua Boger

The Eli & Edythe Broad Foundation

John & Jacolyn Bucksbaum Family Foundation

The California Endowment

Sonya & Tom Campion

Marcy Carsey

The Chicago Community Trust*

Robert & Jane Clark

Stephen Cloobeck

Colleen & Bradley Bell Charitable Foundation

Ron Conway Family

James Crane & Whitney Wheeler Crane

The Crown Family

Ann & John Doerr

Ray & Dagmar Dolby Family Fund

The Donovan Family

Exelon Corporation

Fred Eychaner

Tony Fernandes

Fidelity Charitable (4)

The Ford Foundation

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The Gibbons Scattone Family Foundation

Scott Miller & Tim Gill

The Goldberg Family Foundation

The John & Marcia Goldman Foundation

Lisa & Douglas Goldman Fund

Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund

Kenneth C. Griffin Charitable Gift Fund

Agnes Gund

The Harris Family Foundation

The Hauptman Family Foundation

Health Care Service Corporation

Mel Heifetz

Michelle Yee & Reid Hoffman

Barbara & Amos Hostetter

Andrew Houston

Hutchins Family Foundation

Iger Bay Foundation

Illinois Tool Works

Irving Harris Foundation–Joan Harris

Hamilton & Amabel James

The Jewish Communal Fund

The Joyce Foundation

JP Initiative, LLC

Kapor Center for Social Impact

Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation & Competition in Healthcare

Jonathan & Jeannie Lavine, Trustees

Jeff & Erica Lawson

Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin & Daniel Levin

The Reginald F. Lewis Family Foundation, Inc.

Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation

John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Joe & Rika Mansueto

Demond & Kia Martin Foundation

McCormick Foundation

Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation

Microsoft Corporation

Scott Nathan & Laura DeBonis

New York Community Trust

Nike Foundation

President Barack H. Obama & Mrs. Michelle Obama

The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation

Todd Park & Amy Geng

The Parker Foundation

Polsky Foundation

Jeanne & John Kevin Poorman through JKP Family Foundation

Linda & Richard Price Family Fund

Pritzker Traubert Foundation

Prudential Foundation

Rattner Family Foundation

Rhimes Family Foundation

Richard Paul & Ellen S. Richman Private Family Trust Foundation

Robert & Jane Toll Foundation

Victoria & John Rogers

Rosenthal Family Foundation

Amy & Kirk Rudy

Cari & Michael J. Sacks

Schlosstein Hartley Foundation

Barbara Schmidt

Service Station Foundation*

The Share Fund II at The Tides Foundation*

Beth & David Shaw

Jon & Kimberly Shirley

Silicon Valley Community Foundation

Ian Simmons through ImpactAssets Donor Advised Fund

Marilyn & Jim Simons

Someland Foundation

Steans Family Foundation

Mrs. Marjorie Susman & Ambassador Louis B. Susman

Sandra & John W. Thompson

Laurie & Jeff Ubben

Evan Williams & Sara Morishige

W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The Anne Wojcicki Foundation (YouTube CEO sister, Google owner partner and ex-wife)

Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg’s The Wunderkinder Foundation

Wayne Jordan & Quinn Delaney

Mary & Jeffrey Zients

Robert & Carol Wolf Family Foundation

$500,001 to $999,999

Cindy & Alan Horn

Jill & Avram Glazer

$250,001 to $500,000

Ms. Patricia Passmore Alley

The Atlantic Philanthropies*

James & Mary Bell

Mark Bergman & Susan Gibson

The Brin Wojcicki Foundation (Same Google love triangle as above)

Vinton Cerf & Sigrid Cerf

Christine & John Bakalar Charitable Fund

Tim Collins

Lester, Chanel, & Javon Coney

Don & Anne Edwards Charitable Fund

Dr. Felice Frankel

Connie & Sankey Williams

The Jewish Communal Fund

Nicholas & Monica Logothetis

The Philip & Tammy Murphy Family Foundation

Alison & Mark Pincus

Kim & Nicholas Romano

Dona & Sam Scott Foundation

John Shulman & Alison Bernstein Shulman

Silicon Valley Community Foundation

Barbara Stiefel

$100,001 to $250,000

The Alter Group

Michael & Ellen Alter

Anne & Bruce Strohm Family Giving Fund

Jay Kriz Blahnik & Ryan Kriz Blahnik+

Jedd & Dara Canty

Edward & Paula Fearon

FedEx Corporation

Fisher Family Foundation

Jason & Crystal Goldman

Brett J. Hart & Dontrey Britt-Hart

Ambassador Bruce Heyman & Vicki Heyman*

Horowitz Family Foundation

Ambassador Ronald Kirk & Mrs. Matrice Ellis-Kirk

Lewis-Sebring Family Foundation, Charles Ashby Lewis & Penny Bender Sebring

Lisa Stone Pritzker Family Foundation*

Edward & Paula Hughes

Pamela & William Hurley

Karla Jurvetson

Tom Kartsotis

The Kresge Foundation

Minow Family Foundation

Thomas Nides & Virginia Moseley

Gilbert Omenn & Martha Darling

Ulice Payne, Jr.

The Rockhaven Charitable Fund

Skoll Foundation

Stripe, Inc.

Andrew Tobias

Ranvir & Adarsh Trehan/Trehan Foundation

The San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Xu

The University of Chicago

The Rumi Foundation

Aaron & Ana Zamost

$10,000 to $100,000

Jim & Wendy Abrams

Rona & Jeffrey Abramson

Marcie & Nick Alexos

Jack Alotto

Alpenglow Foundation

A.L. Mailman Family Foundation

Melissa Alvarado*

AMC Networks*

Amy & Michael Tiemann Charitable Gift Fund

The Apatow-Mann Family Foundation, Inc.

John Atkinson & Bonnie Atkinson

Atlantic Fellows for Racial Equity at Columbia University

Priya V. Balakrishnan

Rye Barcott

Charles Barkley

Baskin Family Foundation

Corinne Anne Basler

Bob Baxley*

Big Win Philanthropy

Dr. Anita Blanchard & Martin Nesbitt

John Boiler & Kari Boiler

Pamela Bass-Bookey & Harry Bookey

Andrew & Ellen Bradley

Brayton Family Charitable Fund

Douglas & Teresa Brown

John & Carla Brozovich

Burch Giving Fund

Dwight & Antoinette Bush

Calendly LLC*

Casey Family Programs

Beverly Castleberry

Christine Chang

The Cheka Fund at The Miami Foundation*

Lila Cherri

Chuck Lorre Family Foundation

James Clark

Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Jesse Crowe

The Patricia Crown Family

Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation

Beverly Dale

Gilbert Omenn & Martha Darling

Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag

Michael Donaghue

Jackie Brown Duncan

Judith Estrin

The Fine & Greenwald Foundation

Paul & Mary Finnegan

Franklin & Marshall College

Dave Free*

Eiichi Fukushima

Drs. Helene D. Gayle & Stephen N. Keith

Steve & Lisa Gerber

Robert & Susan Glovsky Fund

The Goolsbee Family

Mark Gordon

Barbara Grasseschi & Anthony Crabb

Anastasia Greene*

GRoW @ Annenberg

Hamlin Kurihara Fund

Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation

Megan Holmes

Estate of Nancy Hom

John Hynes

Inner Loop Capital*

Jack & Jill of America Foundation, Inc.

Kenneth & Lisa Jackson

Paul & Catherine Jefferys Fund

Luci Baines Johnson

Debbie Johnston Charitable Gift Fund*

Heather Jones

Manju Karkare & Jayant Khadilkar

Kate Somerville Skincare LLC*

John & Jennifer Kelly*

John Lamonica

Lawrence Z. & Jaqueline A. Stern Foundation

Rodney & Sue Lee

Jane A. Lehman & Alan G. Lehman Foundation

John & Jill Levi

Leslie Lewis

Mr. Jeremy Liew & Ms. Ranee Lan

The Lostand Foundation

Susan Lubetkin

Joseph Macari

Marin Community Foundation

Jane & Richard Mescon

Weston Milliken

The MJK Family Foundation

Robert Rivkin & Cindy Moelis

The Museum of Ice Cream on Behalf of AlunaGeorge

Nancy E. Myers

The National Association of Basketball Coaches Foundation

The Nayar Family Foundation

NBA Players Association Foundation

Doris J. Newton

Marti Noxon*

The Oakland Athletics

The Opportunity Fund

Ambassador Robert & Mitsuko Orr

Peter Orzsag

Pamela Valinet Charitable

Mary & David Peirce*

Penny Norman Trust

Carol & David Pensky

Kathryn Petit

Mr. Anh Pham

The Phillips Family

Hasmit Popat

Lauri Altman Posner & Brian Posner*

Kevin Quail

Thomas & Sheila Rabaut

Revada Foundation

The Revlis Foundation

The Friedman Family

Georgina T. Russo

Juan Sabater

Salesforce.org

Mrs. Bettylu Saltzman & Dr. Paul Saltzman

Shiva Sarram & Drew Pearson*

Mr. Andrew Schapiro & Ms. Tamar Newberger

Margaret Schink

Segal Family Foundation

Eugene Sepulveda & Steven Tomlinson

Mary & Charles Sethness Charitable Foundation

Susan D. Shenk*

Ruth Simmons

Diane Meyer Simon

Simply Southern*

Charles Smith

Hortense Snower

Ken & Lissa Solomon

Neil & Carla Subin*

Suvoda LLC*

Suggs Family Foundation

Susan Sher & Neil Cohen Fund at The Chicago Community Foundation

Chade-Meng Tan

Pedro Torres-Mackie

Craig Troyer

Jeremy Tworek

Under Armour, Inc*

Christopher P. Valenti Charitable Fund

Glen de Vries*

Lester Ward Giving Account

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz*

Warner/Roback Family Fund*

Weinberg-Newton Family Foundation

Sherrie & David Westin

The Wildbasil Fund

Jae Yu*

Barry & Lisa Zimmermann*

Bruce Carbonari*

* Donors who have made new cash contributions or formalized written commitments between April 1 – June 30, 2020.

+ Donors who have included the Obama Foundation in their estate plans.

