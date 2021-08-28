We are being primed for The Darkest Winter

It’s not a recession, it’s a “crack up boom”.

There are several storylines that are likely to reach a peak or a turning point around December 2021:

The Covid narrative hardly holds. And by December the body count will be so high many vaccinated people will find it hard to ignore. When vaccine survivors realize what’s up, it’s going to be extremely hard to contain social unrest without mass violence.

The Petrodollar hardly holds. Especially after the Afghanistan crisis.

The US hardly holds. The situation is very similar to USSR’s after the Afghanistan pull out, having the same money, schemes and actors attacking US, just this time they are much more experienced, equipped and infiltrated in a more feeble enemy camp. It took Soros and the Funky Bunch about two more years after Afghanistan to see USSR off the maps, he might need only about three months now. The only plus on the US side is much more awareness and preparedness among the general population, and that needs to increase rapidly. The fall of USSR and the Berlin Wall caught people there very unaware, unprepared and psychologically vulnerable and that felt. I know because I was a teenager in communist Romania at the time.

Free Internet hardly holds. Klaus Schwab is desperate to take out the last bastions of free speech left on Internet before they take him out, and his Cyberpolygon threats disguised as warnings will materialize any soon in some digital false flag.

The supply chains hardly hold. The attack is from inside this time, but nutters don’t seem to understand people react much more violently when you threaten their food than when you attack their freedom. For obvious reasons. Or maybe they do get it and already have a defense in place, more likely. Either way, if they keep at it much longer, this will blow with a big Bang.

The Epstein story has very explosive potential too, and there are many more landmines waiting to blow up that I didn’t mention here.

This analyst guesting Stu Peters Show calls it a “rug pull’.

… or doesn’t see the Lock Step scenarios played on us



The psychos running the show are, of course, readying their own preparedness for this, what they do in Australia or Canada is just exercises for containing civil disobedience, health is a pathetic attempt at excusing that totalitarianism.

Of course there are much more variables and some of them have the power to turn things around to a certain degree, but the chances to avoid something really drastic this winter are nearing zero when they tell you about it since summer.

To be continued?

