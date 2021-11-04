Morocco Finally Erupts: Vaxxed and Unvaxxed Shoulder to Shoulder Chant “United Against the Pass”

I’ve been a prisoner on the Moroccan slaveship since Covidiocracy started, under the command of King Pfizer I the Destroyer of Morocco and the rule of other people we’ll discuss later. I can’t go far without being molested by the government so I can’t report as a witness to everything, but I still can provide sources and insights you won’t find many places, and believe me, this is a really interesting and telling story.

Morocco is the most jabbed country in Africa, about 3/4 of the population had at least one shot, and I was growing depressed and desperate with these stats and the deafening silence around, as I f-ing love these people and I was hurting being a direct witness to their silent suicide.

I couldn’t understand how can they be so alive inside, individually, but dead as a community.

It was peace because the regular folk here have simple sane natural mentalities and, more so than in many ‘free-minded’ Western societies, they respect each other’s options and allow their neighbor to follow and meet his destiny. Within the framework of Quran. of course, but parallel with the legal framework and propaganda. So whatever was going on was creating big economic problems, but not social tensions and division.

This could’ve been almost a successful vaccination rollout, definitely the best in the region, on the background of an economic and health calamity. But then the rulers of the land decided to ruin their own only achievements lately and made the mistake to push the pedal to the metal with these green-passes, because they’re 200% aboard the Great Reset and all that Davos transhumanist lunacy, especially the king, as vaccines are just the gateway to digital ID’s. And this is the part where other fine gentlemen come in. More on that coming up too.

So when the ‘green’ slave passes hit, what everyone suspected became clear: the whole circus is not about health, their suffering so far was not about mitigating a crisis, quite the opposite.

And now you have what you don’t find everywhere: a more cohesive and clear-minded society, with enough protest experience, loudly standing up to the bullshit, and some frowning bystanders who are completely clueless or confused. No millennial CDC Karens here, that NPC model is not even on the market yet.

Soon, I will reveal how we got here, decades of history, I’ve only scratched the surface before, time to crack it open. Until then…

To be continued?

