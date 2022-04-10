HUGE! Oil mogul just admitted oil is neither fossil or scarce. Not even finite

Energy / resources scarcity is an essential myth to maintaining your slavery or whatever you call the status-quo. It’s the core justification for redistribution of goods and wealth, for high prices, for the existence of management mega-structures such as the government or even the WEF.

It’s the main tool elites use to maintain dominance and dispelling it would free humanity forever.

Every day we’re pushed to take Pharmafia’s medical advice at face value, without critical examination, because they are the alleged ultimate experts in what they are selling.

But the same logic is considered flawed by conflicts of interests when applied to tobacco industry. Or oil industry.

In fact, both Pharmafia moguls and oil moguls monetize official narratives based on fear of energy or health scarcities.

John Catsimatidis is no Rockefeller, but he became a billionaire in both oil and retail industry. He makes more money if you believe oil is a rare, finite and precious commodity. Even his retail stores tax this ignorance. But in a recent interview on Fox news, he decided to spill the beans.

This is akin to a Pharmafia CEO saying “a patient cured is a customer lost”.

And no one raised an eyebrow, because people are blind to what they don’t understand.

In case you wondered why the world looks like a planetary Auschwitz.

As for the science of regenerable non-fossil mineral oil, see our earlier report:

OIL IS NOT “FOSSIL” – THE SHORT COURSE

In fact, my friends, as opposed to 1922, we know now that matter and everything is essentially energy in this Universe, so the mission is not extracting it from a deposit or from atoms, that’s antiquated AF, we need to think it in terms of converting one form of energy to another. Through very complicated processes, we now convert coal and oil, combined with other forms of energy, in plastic, heat or goods.

But, if you kept up with science lately, we’re at a technological level where we can convert almost anything in anything.

Dare to dare more:

Why would we be limited to the terrestrial resources? We’re bathing in energy that comes to us from this energy-made Universe. We can sit on our asses wherever we like on Earth, capture and convert energy to suit our needs.



IT’S NOT INFINITE GROWTH ON A FINITE PLANET.

IT’S INFINITE GROWTH IN AN INFINITE UNIVERSE MADE OF ENERGY.

Infinite energy for everyone would mean the definitive end for the status quo and a free humanity. Unleashing the gods. The current Olympus won’t like that, but it’s just a matter of time. I’d love to witness it in my lifetime though.

This is THE SECRET that can tear down the Planet Prison walls just by going viral.

Later addendum, as demanded by some feedback:

Research this alternative view on established historical facts, see how it checks out:

People regard the Rockefellers as Oil Moguls / Oligarchs / Oilgarchs.

But they regard themselves as energy and resources monopolists. “Competition is sin”, remember?

Today’s green oligarchs killed the greener and more efficient ethanol fuel because they couldn’t monopolize and control it, as they did with oil. This even led to the alcohol prohibition in US.

Other attempts, like hemp oil, met same fate.

As the new communist oligarchies in USSR and Latin America, plus some of the Arab friends, were slipping out of their control and establishing themselves as independent providers, the Rockefellers saw themselves losing the total grip on the energy market.

So they rebranded themselves as “green”, they established themselves as dominant in that field and narrative, then they started to do to their own oil industry what they did to ethanol. For the exact same reasons.

Except this time, instead of the alcohol prohibition we get the climate hysteria and an everything-prohibition soon.

Here’s a prequel to the main story:





To be continued?

