Officials lied about the collapsed Danish footballer and anyway VACCINES SHED

The propaganda machine has already “flooded the zone” (quote from Event 201) with statements from Christian Eriksen’s Italian club that he has never had Covid, nor Covid vaccinations. But we found very strong reasons to doubt that and, anyway,

VACCINES SHED.

During the European Football Championship match on 12 June 2021 between the Danish and Finnish national teams, Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch shortly before half-time, was „resuscitated“ and taken to hospital. Anyone who suspects here that Eriksen had been „vaccinated“ against Corona shortly beforehand is confirmed by the team doctor of Eriksen’s club Inter Milan, who declared in the calciomercato.com portal belonging to the Italian trade journal La Gazetta Dello Sport as late as 18 May 2021: „Now everyone has been vaccinated“.

In the interview with Milan team doctor Volpi by the La Gazetta Dello sports portal, already referred to, the headline reads:

„Inter, doctor Volpi: ‚Few injuries and 5000 cuts, that’s how the Scudetto was born‘. The hardest days in March, now all vaccinated‘.“

La Gazetta dello Sport is one of the most prestigious sport publications not only in Italy, but worldwide.

Secondly, Inter Milan has been going through some rough times because of Covid earlier this year, that’s what Volpi meant by ” The hardest days in March“, so it’s unlikely, that they didn’t jab everyone they could get their hands on, especially one that had no natural immunity from the disease and no reasons for medical exemptions.

Serie A: Inter Milan’s Bastoni tests positive for COVID-19

The defender tested positive for COVID-19 while training with Italy’s U-21 team.

REUTERS

08 OCTOBER, 2020 14:36 IST

Alessandro Bastoni. – GETTY IMAGES

“Inter Milan has confirmed that defender Alessandro Bastoni has tested positive for COVID-19 while training with Italy’s U-21 team.

“The Nerazzurri defender is totally asymptomatic and will self-isolate as required by hygiene protocols,” said Inter in a statement.

“Inter Milan’s Serie A match at home to Sassuolo on Saturday is to be postponed and their players will be pulled out of international duty after two more positive COVID-19 cases at the club, Inter said in a statement on Thursday.

Stefan de Vrij and Matias Vecino tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, joining captain Samir Handanovic and Danilo D’Ambrosio in quarantine at home.” – The Standard

But it’s true we have evidence that two foreign Inter Milan players avoided vaccination in Italy, so either scenarios are possible, but one is considerably more probable than the other.

As recently as June 1, 2021, Inter Milan midfielder, Arturo Vidal has been hospitalised for severe tonsillitis, got a positive test and a shot.

“Vidal was initially hospitalized with severe tonsilitis, but tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, the team statement said.

The former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus star, who was vaccinated against the virus on Friday, will now miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier with Argentina and another qualifier against Bolivia next week in Santiago.”



It is unclear if the vaccination occurred the Friday before or the Friday after hospitalization, it’s mentioned in the background paragraph, so it should be the Friday before.

Thirdly, and most importantly, from my perspective, is that it doesn’t matter when did Inter Milan officials lie. Most of the discussion above is, in fact, quite meaningless.

Because, either way, VACCINES SHED.

And no better place to get your fair share of unwanted spike protein than the specific bubble these athletes have been living in lately.

Our work and existence, as media and people, is now funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way. But we’re underfunded for June, when we have heavy annual bills to pay. Help SILVIEW.media survive and grow, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them

Sometimes my memes are 3D. And you can own them. Or send them to someone.

You can even eat some of them.

CLICK HERE