LOCK STEP SCENARIO FLATTENED WITH BOMBS BECAUSE WE ARE ENTERING THE HACK ATTACK SCENARIO?

The notorious Lock Step Scenario, proposed by The Rockefeller Foundation in 2010, is just one chapter in a larger document titled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development”.

As the Covid narrative is being buried in the bomb craters in Ukraine, it felt like a matter of common sense to ask myself if we’re entering another chapter of the same book.

This scenario may seem, for now, not as consistent with what’s going on as Lock Step is. It will probably never be, because they learn, change and adapt faster than us.

However, I find it chillingly close to the mainstream narrative. Many of he predictions that are not confirmed yet seem very likely to occur in the near future, in my assessment. After all, we’re just starting transitioning out of Lock Step into something new.

It’s up to everyone’s awareness, experience and wit to identify analogies and decide how relevant this document is, I’m just gong to add one more dare:

My bet is that if you find the good tips about the present and near future developments in this reading, you will be ahead of the curve just like the people who picked up on the Lock Step scenario early 2020.

NOTE: Their narrative starts in 2010, the real world events started 2020. And there’s more reasons you should ignore the years in their timeline, that’s not supposed to be exact science, focus on the succession of events and their mechanisms, rather.

HACK ATTACK SCENARIO



An economically unstable and shock-prone

world in which governments weaken, criminals thrive,

and dangerous innovations emerge

Devastating shocks like September 11, the

Southeast Asian tsunami of 2004, and the

2010 Haiti earthquake had certainly primed

the world for sudden disasters. But no one

was prepared for a world in which large-scale

catastrophes would occur with such breathtaking

frequency. The years 2010 to 2020 were dubbed

the “doom decade” for good reason: the 2012

Olympic bombing, which killed 13,000, was

followed closely by an earthquake in Indonesia

killing 40,000, a tsunami that almost wiped

out Nicaragua, and the onset of the West China

Famine, caused by a once-in-a-millennium

drought linked to climate change.



Not surprisingly, this opening series of deadly

asynchronous catastrophes (there were more) put

enormous pressure on an already overstressed

global economy that had entered the decade

still in recession. Massive humanitarian relief

efforts cost vast sums of money, but the primary

sources—from aid agencies to developed-world

governments—had run out of funds to offer.

Most nation-states could no longer afford their

locked-in costs, let alone respond to increased

citizen demands for more security, more

healthcare coverage, more social programs and

services, and more infrastructure repair. In

2014, when mudslides in Lima buried thousands,

only minimal help trickled in, prompting the

Economist headline: “Is the Planet Finally

Bankrupt?”



These dire circumstances forced tough tradeoffs.

In 2015, the U.S. reallocated a large share of its

defense spending to domestic concerns, pulling

out of Afghanistan—where the resurgent Taliban

seized power once again. In Europe, Asia, South

America, and Africa, more and more nation-

states lost control of their public finances, along

with the capacity to help their citizens and

retain stability and order. Resource scarcities and

trade disputes, together with severe economic

and climate stresses, pushed many alliances

and partnerships to the breaking point; they

also sparked proxy wars and low-level conflict

in resource-rich parts of the developing

world. Nations raised trade barriers in order to

protect their domestic sectors against imports

and—in the face of global food and resource

shortages—to reduce exports of agricultural

produce and other commodities. By 2016, the

global coordination and interconnectedness

that had marked the post-Berlin Wall world was

tenuous at best.



With government power weakened, order rapidly

disintegrating, and safety nets evaporating,

violence and crime grew more rampant.

Countries with ethnic, religious, or class

divisions saw especially sharp spikes in hostility:

Naxalite separatists dramatically expanded

their guerrilla campaign in East India; Israeli-

Palestinian bloodshed escalated; and across Africa,

fights over resources erupted along ethnic or tribal lines.

Meanwhile, overtaxed

militaries and police forces could do little to stop

growing communities of criminals and terrorists

from gaining power. Technology-enabled gangs

and networked criminal enterprises exploited

both the weakness of states and the desperation

of individuals.

With increasing ease, these

“global guerillas” moved illicit products through

underground channels from poor producer

countries to markets in the developed world.

Using retired 727s and other rogue aircraft, they

crisscrossed the Atlantic, from South America

to Africa, transporting cocaine, weapons, and

operatives. Drug and gun money became a

common recruiting tool for the desperately poor.



Criminal networks also grew highly skilled

at counterfeiting licit goods through reverse

engineering. Many of these “rip-offs” and

copycats were of poor quality or downright

dangerous. In the context of weak health

systems, corruption, and inattention to

standards—either within countries or

from global bodies like the World Health

Organization—tainted vaccines entered the

public health systems of several African

countries.

“WE HAVE THIS LOVE AFFAIR

WITH STRONG CENTRAL STATES,

BUT THAT’S NOT THE ONLY

POSSIBILITY. TECHNOLOGY IS

GOING TO MAKE THIS EVEN MORE

REAL FOR AFRICA. THERE IS THE

SAME CELLPHONE PENETRATION

RATE IN SOMALIA AS IN RWANDA.

IN THAT RESPECT, SOMALIA

WORKS.”

– Aidan Eyakuze, Society for International

Development, Tanzania

In 2021, 600 children in Cote d’Ivoire

died from a bogus Hepatitis B vaccine, which

paled in comparison to the scandal sparked by

mass deaths from a tainted anti-malarial drug

years later. The deaths and resulting scandals

sharply affected public confidence in vaccine

delivery; parents not just in Africa but elsewhere

began to avoid vaccinating their children, and

it wasn’t long before infant and child mortality

rates rose to levels not seen since the 1970s.

Technology hackers were also hard at work.

Internet scams and pyramid schemes plagued

inboxes.

Meanwhile, more sophisticated

hackers attempted to take down corporations,

government systems, and banks via phishing

scams and database information heists, and their

many successes generated billions of dollars in

losses. Desperate to protect themselves and their

intellectual property, the few multinationals

still thriving enacted strong, increasingly

complex defensive measures. Patent applications

skyrocketed and patent thickets proliferated,

as companies fought to claim and control even

the tiniest innovations. Security measures and

screenings tightened.



This “wild west” environment had a profound

impact on innovation. The threat of being

hacked and the presence of so many thefts and

fakes lowered the incentives to create “me first”

rather than “me too” technologies. And so many

patent thickets made the cross-pollination of

ideas and research difficult at best. Blockbuster

pharmaceuticals quickly became artifacts of

the past, replaced by increased production

of generics. Breakthrough innovations still

happened in various industries, but they were

focused more on technologies that could not be

easily replicated or re-engineered. And once

created, they were vigorously guarded by their

inventors—or even by their nations. In 2022, a

biofuel breakthrough in Brazil was protected as a

national treasure and used as a bargaining chip

in trade with other countries.



Verifying the authenticity of anything was

increasingly difficult. The heroic efforts

of several companies and NGOs to create

recognized seals of safety and approval proved

ineffective when even those seals were hacked.

The positive effects of the mobile and internet

revolutions were tempered by their increasing

fragility as scamming and viruses proliferated,

preventing these networks from achieving the

reliability required to become the backbone

of developing economies—or a source of

trustworthy information for anybody.



Interestingly, not all of the “hacking” was bad.

Genetically modified crops (GMOs) and do-it

yourself (DIY) biotech became backyard and

garage activities, producing important advances.

In 2017, a network of renegade African scientists

who had returned to their home countries after

working in Western multinationals unveiled

the first of a range of new GMOs that boosted

agricultural productivity on the continent.



But despite such efforts, the global have/have

not gap grew wider than ever. The very rich still

had the financial means to protect themselves;

gated communities sprung up from New York

to Lagos, providing safe havens surrounded by

slums. In 2025, it was de rigueur to build not

a house but a high-walled fortress, guarded by

armed personnel. The wealthy also capitalized on

the loose regulatory environment to experiment

with advanced medical treatments and other

under-the-radar activities.



Those who couldn’t buy their way out of

chaos—which was most people—retreated

to whatever “safety” they could find. With

opportunity frozen and global mobility at a

near standstill—no place wanted more people,

especially more poor people—it was often a

retreat to the familiar: family ties, religious

beliefs, or even national allegiance. Trust

was afforded to those who guaranteed safety

and survival—whether it was a warlord, an

evangelical preacher, or a mother. In some

places, the collapse of state capacity led to a

resurgence of feudalism. In other areas, people

managed to create more resilient communities

operating as isolated micro versions of formerly

large-scale systems. The weakening of national

governments also enabled grassroots movements

to form and grow, creating rays of hope amid

the bleakness.

By 2030, the distinction between

“developed” and “developing” nations no longer

seemed particularly descriptive or relevant. •

