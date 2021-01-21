Mind-Bending: DID THE WORLD BANK / IMF JUST DROP THE EU PROJECT?!

Seriously now, what did I just see?!?!

The video below has been published as a Ted Talk for South-East Asia, on 12th of January 2021. It features a prominent annex of the World Bank / IMF, another soulless moppet named Michael O’Sullivan, economist and land thematic leader at World Bank’s Gender Innovation Lab. This came only two weeks ahead of of the Digital Davos meeting of the World Economic Forum, where the official launch of The Great Reset is planned.

I’ve just watched it three times and I’m still digesting it.

I got a few main takes:

* European Union is on its deathbed, at least in this shape and form. Looks like the West wants to close its borders, had enough multiculturalism.

* China, China, China! And some other people.

* Orange Man Bad

* No mention of The Great Reset.

* Heard “New World Order” about six times, I will really count

* End of globalization, but Papa Schwab has already taught us that about two years ago.

* They’re totally improvising and they’re as confused as we are, just as I predicted. These psychos are disconnected from humanity, emotionally underdeveloped, intellectually dense but primitive.

But there’s more to it, ambiguity included, listen carefully because this dude is dropping some serious inside intel, unlike more famous alphabet soups. He does it on command, of course, but he gives us priceless clues nevertheless! You have to understand he’s a sock puppet and the Rothschilds need the peasants to hear this. What actual facts triggered this reaction from the overlords? This is the first question you need to ask yourself when you watch official communications from your masters.

My best hunch is that they got tired of Europe, too many problems per square foot, so EU is on its own while they go in a honeymoon with China, as their other puppet parties in the White house now. But I don’t know that, as of now, just rings most plausible, given all I know so far.



Flashback resources:

“European Union leaders raised the possibility of making Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva, the chief executive officer of the World Bank, the next president of the EU Commission, two people familiar with the discussions said.

The position is one of three top roles up for grabs in the coming months, alongside the presidencies of the European Central Bank and the European Council. With governments engaged in intense horsetrading to fill the positions, leaders discussed potential names at a summit in Sibiu, Romania last week, with Georgieva emerging as a strong contender for the commission role, the people said.” – Bloomberg, March 2019

November 2020

Running Order

Introduction and opening remarks

Gallina A. Vincelette, Director for EU Countries, World Bank

Europe 4.0 Presentation

Mary Hallward-Driemeier, Senior Economic Adviser, World Bank

Panel session:

Andreas Tegge, Head of Global Government Relations, SAP

Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, Director General, DIGITALEUROPE

Elisabeth Gruber, Director for the Department of International Institutions at the Austrian Ministry of Finance

Peteris Zilgalvis, Head of Unit for Digital Innovation and Blockchain, DG CNECT, European Commission

Vassil Terziev, Managing Partner at Eleven Ventures and Co-Founder of Telerik

Panel Moderator:

Mary Hallward-Driemeier, Senior Economic Adviser, World Bank

Closing remarks:

Gallina A. Vincelette, Director for EU Countries, World Bank

The World Bank offers its clients

in the EU two core products—

finance and knowledge.

Four countries currently benefit from our full

portfolio of instruments, including lending

and guarantees: Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland

and Romania. Projects for each country are

guided by a full strategy document called

a Country Partnership Framework. Work

with other EU Member States is primarily

realized through advisory services, such as

economic analysis or technical assistance,

financed by clients themselves (known as

Reimbursable Advisory Services, RAS) or

through trust funds (TFs) set up by the

European Commission.

Lending commitments in the

EU totaled more than US$10

billion since 2012. Over the same

period, RAS and TF activities in

the EU totaled well over US$100

million. World Bank – Source (PDF)

I very rarely make guesses and speculations, but as a Romania-born, in the former communist block, with years of journalistic experience there, I see this most probable scenario: WB won’t abandon its strings on EU, but will shift focus and resources to Asia, Africa or Argentina. As it drifts away, WB will take with it the countries mentioned above and try form a separate conclave and social experimentation ground. But I can’t put too much money on it, we’re in a vortex of forces and possibilities that can shift either way any minute.

As I find out more, I’ll add it here soon.

To properly put this in context, please read at least these two reports we did last year:

FINAL EVIDENCE COVID-19 IS A ‘SIMEX’ – PLANNED SIMULATION EXERCISE BY WHO AND WORLD BANK

SOROS A ROTHSCHILD FRONTMAN, FORGED IMF-CHINA ALLIANCE. WE’RE LIVING THE CONSEQUENCES

We are funded solely by our most generous readers and we want to keep this way. Help SILVIEW.media deliver more, better, faster, please donate here, anything helps. Thank you!

! Articles can always be subject of later editing as a way of perfecting them